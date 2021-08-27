Ryerson will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for community members before coming to campus

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Thea Gribilas and Sarah Tomlinson

Ryerson will now require students, staff, faculty and community members to provide proof of vaccination in order to come to campus in the fall, Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi announced on Friday.

“To protect the health and safety of community members on campus and to comply with the recommendations from public health authorities and the provincial government’s mandate, Ryerson, like other post-secondary institutions in Ontario, will require individuals to submit proof of vaccination,” the new announcement reads.

Ryerson community members will be able to submit proof of vaccination through the RyersonSafe app or on desktop computers. More information will be provided in the coming days.

“This enhanced vaccine requirement is in addition to the extensive health and safety precautions implemented through the pandemic that will continue to be in place,” the statement reads.

As previously reported by The Eye, the university announced on Aug. 13 that students would be required to attest to their vaccination status in the fall semester before coming to campus. The university previously said that it would only require proof of vaccination in the winter 2022 semester.

Effective Sept. 7, those who are not fully vaccinated or who do not wish to disclose their vaccination status will have to get tested in order to come to campus.

Individuals who have an exemption under the Ontario Human Rights Code or have a medical exemption “may be permitted to attend campus.”

In addition, health screenings will be enforced prior to every visit on campus through the RyersonSafe app or the RyersonSafe Health Screening webpage. Students may be required to show proof of screening when accessing certain buildings like the library or the Sheldon and Tracy Levy Student Learning Centre.

As previously reported by The Eye, students living in residence and student athletes are required to be fully vaccinated ​​with a Health Canada or World Health Organization approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The university is also offering voluntary COVID-19 rapid antigen testing to vaccinated community members participating in higher risk activities, such as living in residence or participating in athletics. Testing will be available as of Aug. 30.

Students will also be required to continue to maintain a two-metre distance and wear a mask at all times in indoor settings “in a manner that covers their mouth, nose, and chin.”