BREAKING: Ryerson classes to be held virtually until Jan. 30

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Thea Gribilas

Ryerson classes will now be held virtually until Jan. 30, Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi announced on Thursday.

On Jan. 31, the university will shift back to in-person learning and teaching, with Lachemi adding that, wherever possible, for the month of January remote work will continue and research activities will continue as planned.

“We know the immediate weeks ahead will be critical in managing the spread of the Omicron variant,” the announcement reads. “This move to a modified start of term will help ensure the continued health and safety of our community.”

“[We] remain committed to in-person learning, while also prioritizing the health and safety of our community.”

The Eye previously reported that the university was planning for a “broader return” to campus in the winter 2022 semester, with the majority of classes being held in-person.

The statement also said Ryerson will continue “to respond to guidance from our government and public health authorities in planning for January.”

Students will be contacted by their departments with more information in the coming days and faculty and contract lecturers will be contacted by their deans or chairs with further guidance.

This announcement comes as Ontario reports increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases fuelled by the new and highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the province reporting more than 2,000 cases for today, the first time since May.

In light of the province expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots starting next week, Lachemi also urged community members to receive a booster shot as soon as possible.