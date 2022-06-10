TMU returning to in-person learning for fall 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Edward Djan

Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is planning to fully return to in-person learning and teaching for the fall 2022 semester, according to a statement posted to TorontoMet Today.

The university said there will be exceptions for a small number of courses, but did not specify which courses would be affected.

The school is also planning to bring back in-person “student-facing services and supports,” with some online options as well.

Toronto Met is planning for a full return to in-person teaching and learning for Fall 2022. https://t.co/aq8qVT2Z9W — Toronto Metropolitan University (@TorontoMet) June 10, 2022

Entry and access to all buildings on campus will still require a OneCard.

This comes after the university lifted its mask mandate on June 1 and its vaccination requirement on May 1.

This move means that students and faculty attending TMU in the fall will not need to be vaccinated or masked while attending in-person classes at full capacity.

In the statement, president Mohamed Lachemi said the university will be flexible in its approach regarding health restrictions and “may need to reinstate COVID-19 protocol, such as requirements for vaccinations, masking, and physical distancing should public health indicators change.”

The provincial government announced earlier this week that it would not extend its mask mandate for most settings including on public transit, letting it expire on June 11.

The university said they will continue to provide updates about the upcoming fall semester throughout the summer.