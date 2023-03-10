Here are the results for the 2023 student senate elections

By Jake MacAndrew, Racy Rafique and Gabriela Silva Ponte
Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) announced the student candidates elected to its senate today.
TMU’s senate holds academic authority and is responsible for maintaining, communicating and implementing institutional policies, according to the senate’s website.
Each student senator elected will serve a term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
Online voting for the positions took place from March 6 to March 9.
The participation rate this year was 1.19 per cent, with 513 ballots submitted and 594 votes cast out of 43,269 eligible voters. 98 people declined to vote.
Nathan Sugunalan and Nourhan Almasri were elected as student senators at-large. They represent all TMU students rather than just the faculty that they’re from.
Five senators—Faculty of Arts senator Simone Cellario, Faculty of Community Services senator Emanuel Tessema, Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science senator Sara Afshar and Chang School senators Shanta Ifeonu and Justin Murgai—were elected to acclaimed positions, meaning they were the only ones running for their respective positions.
Here are the senate election results for student members:
Faculty of Arts
Simone Cellario, Sociology (acclaimed)
Faculty of Community Services
Emanuel Tessema, Nutrition and Food (acclaimed)
Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science
Sara Afshar, Civil Engineering (acclaimed)
G. Raymond Chang School of Continuing Education
Shanta Ifeonu, Community Engagement, Leadership and Development (acclaimed)
Justin Murgai, Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Management (acclaimed)
Faculty of Law
Sophie Renee Campbell
Faculty of Science
Hetu Virajkumar Patel, Computer Science
Ted Rogers School of Management
Malka Daniels, Law and Business, Business Management
The Creative School
Paige Erin Fitzpatrick, Creative Industries
At-Large
Nourhan Almasri, Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Science
Nathan Sugunalan, Geographic Analysis, Faculty of Arts
Yeates School of Graduate Studies
Linda Mensah, Master of Social Work, Social Work
Christopher Randall, Master of Applied Science, Environmental Applied Science & Management