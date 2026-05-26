UPDATE: Power restored after outage that saw campus buildings go dark

By Vihaan Bhatnagar

Toronto Hydro confirmed to The Eyeopener this afternoon that power has been restored to all customers after an outage that affected large swaths of the downtown core, including Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

At one point, the outage saw all buildings on the TMU campus lose power, according to an alert sent to students by the university at 11:49 a.m.

During the outage, TMU advised students in several buildings to evacuate, including the Student Learning Centre, the Library Building and the Podium.

They added that all classes, labs and exams in these buildings were expected to pause.

In an emailed statement to The Eye, the university said all updates regarding the power failure would be communicated via TMU Safe.

Toronto Hydro’s online outage map showed the affected area ranging from Dundas Street East to as far south as the waterfront.

In an emailed statement to The Eye at 12:27 p.m., Toronto Hydro said, “fire crews are onsite at Hydro One’s Terauley Transmission Station.” They added that crews are working to “assess the damage and begin restoring power.”

Toronto Hydro added that this is an “evolving situation” and they were unable to confirm an estimated time of restoration.

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. on May 26, 2026.

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