Toronto Metropolitan University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1967

Posted by Vihaan Bhatnagar on May 26, 2026 0 Comments
blurred background of a cityscape with bolded white letters over blue and yellow blocks
(VANESSA KAUK/THE EYEOPENER)
Campus News

UPDATE: Power restored after outage that saw campus buildings go dark

May 26, 2026

By Vihaan Bhatnagar

Toronto Hydro confirmed to The Eyeopener this afternoon that power has been restored to all customers after an outage that affected large swaths of the downtown core, including Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

At one point, the outage saw all buildings on the TMU campus lose power, according to an alert sent to students by the university at 11:49 a.m.

During the outage, TMU advised students in several buildings to evacuate, including the Student Learning Centre, the Library Building and the Podium.

They added that all classes, labs and exams in these buildings were expected to pause.

In an emailed statement to The Eye, the university said all updates regarding the power failure would be communicated via TMU Safe.

Toronto Hydro’s online outage map showed the affected area ranging from Dundas Street East to as far south as the waterfront.

In an emailed statement to The Eye at 12:27 p.m., Toronto Hydro said, “fire crews are onsite at Hydro One’s Terauley Transmission Station.” They added that crews are working to “assess the damage and begin restoring power.”

Toronto Hydro added that this is an “evolving situation” and they were unable to confirm an estimated time of restoration.

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. on May 26, 2026.

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON CAMPUS?

Sign up for our newsletter

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Read Next →

The Imperial Pub mid demolition from the back. The inside of the bar can be seen

All

Imperial Pub demolished to make way for new student residence

A TMU sign on a lamp post on Gould Street

All

President of pro-Israel student group sues TMU for $1.3 million, alleges “poisoned environment” for Jewish students

TMSU general elections pamphlets held up on Toronto Metropolitan University's campus.

All

BREAKING: Team Justice clinches executive committee seats in TMSU Spring 2026 election

Leave a Reply

READ OUR LATEST ISSUE

● Latest Updates