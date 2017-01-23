Here are your slates for the 2017 RSU election

By The News Team
The 2017 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections are underway. Candidates will be campaigning until Feb. 5, and voting goes from Feb. 6-8. We will be updating the list as new slates come out.
Spark
President: Harman Singh
Vice-president Education: Daniel Lis
Vice-president Equity: Taran Saini
Vice-president Operations: Ali Yousaf
Vice-president Student Life and Events: Lauren Emberson
Elevate
President: Susanne Nyaga
Vice-president Education: Vajdaan Tanveer
Vice-president Equity: Camryn Harlick
Vice-president Operations: Kevan Davidson
Vice-president Student Life and Events: Stephan Allan