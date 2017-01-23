Here are your slates for the 2017 RSU election

By The News Team

The 2017 Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections are underway. Candidates will be campaigning until Feb. 5, and voting goes from Feb. 6-8. We will be updating the list as new slates come out.

Spark

President: Harman Singh

Vice-president Education: Daniel Lis

Vice-president Equity: Taran Saini

Vice-president Operations: Ali Yousaf

Vice-president Student Life and Events: Lauren Emberson

Elevate

President: Susanne Nyaga

Vice-president Education: Vajdaan Tanveer

Vice-president Equity: Camryn Harlick

Vice-president Operations: Kevan Davidson

Vice-president Student Life and Events: Stephan Allan