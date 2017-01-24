Igabyte: “When it comes to online security, we’re all in this together”

There’s a sentiment about online security I hear all too often from my family and friends: “I don’t care if I get hacked, there’s nothing valuable on my computer!”

It’s understandable. You’re probably not famous and you probably don’t keep government secrets on your computer. So why would you be hacked? But there are several reasons you’d make a great target, most of which have nothing to do with hurting you directly.

Any device connected to the internet, regardless of what’s on it, has something valuable to offer: computing power and an internet connection. If someone takes over enough devices, they can form a “botnet” (a network of compromised computers controlled by a hacker). These can be used to deal damage to bigger targets, using techniques like distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

To put it simply, DDoS attacks spam a device with internet traffic until it’s overwhelmed, which can slow the device to a crawl or even cause it to crash.

This can be used to restrict access to web services, or extort owners for money. One such attack took out Reddit, Twitter and other major websites last October by targeting core internet infrastructure.