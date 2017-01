Welcome back to Live from the Archives! A new semester means a new batch of artists in our archive room! We’re excited to introduce Lucas Bozzo, a local musician that brings his surreal sound to the office. Inspired by the likes of Sufjan Stevens and Regina Spektor, Lucas Bozzo is a 3rd year Media Production student that’s ready to introduce his newest song “Ordinary”.

