RSU election banner defaced with Islamophobic remark

By Alanna Rizza

A Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) election candidate’s banner was defaced with an Islamophobic comment.

“No Muslims allowed in this country” was written on Ali Yousaf’s banner. He is running on the Spark slate for vice-president operations.

Yousaf posted a photo of the banner on Facebook along with a status that read, “Being an International student you have to overcome so many obstacles and fight so many battles, but the hardest one to fight is racism.”

“Racism and Islamophobia still exists in our country and campus, and [today’s] actions have confirmed this,” the post read.

Yousaf also asked for people to attend Ryerson’s vigil for the victims of the shooting in Quebec City Mosque that left six people dead.

The vigil takes places on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Devo.