Ryerson launches 10-year plan to improve its food services

By Alanna Rizza

Ryerson has launched a 10-year project to improve the food services offered on campus.

The Food Services Master Plan was launched today in the form of a survey that will be available until Feb.3, according to Ryerson Eats’ website.

The survey and various focus groups are the first part to the plan that will look to improve retail food services, the residence meal plans and catering services.

“We want Ryerson Eats to be a vibrant, sustainable, and responsive food operation. Our vision is for it to meet the constantly evolving, demanding, and diverse tastes and needs of our community,” Voula Cocolakis, executive director, University Business Services said in a Ryerson Today article.