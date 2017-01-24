Ryerson soon to get a “rad” tunnel system

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Ryerson President Mohamed Lachemi announced that Ryerson will be getting an underground tunnel system connecting all the buildings on campus. Construction will start at the end of the winter semester and continue to February 2019.

“It is, quite literally, groundbreaking,” Lachemi said at the meeting when the announcement was made. “It will make our campus 10 times more rad, at least.”

The tunnel will make it easier and safer for students to travel from class to class, while also offering a number of perks. “There’s going to be six juice bars, free candy, a gelateria and the latest Drake hits playing over state-of-the-art speaker systems across the tunnel,” said Lauren Clegg, Ryerson media relations officer.