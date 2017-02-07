EYErant: the Shrek soundtrack

By Sidney Drmay

When we consider a list of the things in this world that have been severely under appreciated, we will most definitely see the 2001 classic Shrek at the top of the list. These days, Shrek is seen as a memelord’s wet dream. But those of us who are true connoisseurs of film know the truth.

Shrek is a masterpiece.

The classic hero’s journey is revitalized with an ogre as the protagonist and the lesson of inner beauty hidden within his struggle.

Shrek and his co-star, Fiona, are able to find themselves and, most importantly, True Love—which any Disney generation child knows is the most important part of a story. Following this, Donkey provides the viewer with entertaining quips and helpfully counters Shrek’s disgruntled attitude with his happy-go-lucky personality. He also happens to make some cute dragon/donkey hybrids in a sex scene I shudder to think about. (Perhaps more importantly, has anyone stopped to wonder whether that’s even anatomically possible? Let’s consider it part of the magic that is Shrek.)

When looking at the soundtrack, a Shrek-lover finds a truly well-crafted musical experience. This soundtrack, gifted to me on my seventh birthday, provided me with many hours of passionate bedroom concerts—especially during my intense rebellious phase at age nine, when I would play Pat Benatar’s ‘Bad Reputation’ over and over. It is true that any song on the Shrek soundtrack will forever be a Shrek song.

Many of you have likely not watched Shrek recently. For those readers, I am happy to report that Shrek, as well as Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010), two holiday specials—Shrek the Halls (2007) and Scared Shrekless (2010)—and a spin-off film, Puss in Boots (2011), as well as Shrek the Musical, are all on Netflix, ready to be viewed as many times as you would like.