Motion to impeach RESS vp finance not passed

By Sarah Krichel

A motion to impeach Ryerson Engineering Student Society (RESS) vice-president finance Ali Yousaf did not pass at their board of directors meeting on Feb. 14.

The motion was put forward by RESS president Farhan Riaz.

Yousaf declined to comment on the motion. He is also the incoming Ryerson Students’ Union vice-president operations.

The board went into an in-camera discussion about the upcoming RESS elections. At around 7:50 p.m., the board began discussion about the motion to impeach Yousaf, meaning non-board members could not be present. The vote also took place in-camera.

The motion required two thirds in favour to pass. It came to seven board members in favour, seven against, and one abstained, according to Noor Gangi, vice-president corporate relations.

Riaz said that reasons for the motion will be released later tonight.