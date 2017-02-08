RSU election results in split-slate executive team

Here is the Ryerson Student’s Union executive committee and board of directors for the 2017-2018 school year:
Executive Committee
President: Susanne Nyaga (Elevate)
Vice-president student life & events: Lauren Emberson (Spark)
Vice-president education: Daniel Lis (Spark)
Vice-president equity: Camryn Harlick (Elevate)
Vice-president operations: Ali Yousaf (Spark)
Faculty of Arts Directors
Claire Davis
Gabby Skwarko
Adam Asmar
Andrew Hight
Faculty of Business Management Directors
Maria Lionti
Kianoush Alizadeh
Shiri Gawrielman
Nick Nguyen
Nick Katrantzidis*
Mathew Catangui
Savreen Gosal
Faculty of Communications and Design Directors
Asia Aoki
Robyn Matuto
Franci Dimtrovska
Serena Kwok
Hollie Olenik
Faculty of Community Services
Chelsea Davenport
Maryan Issa
Ricky Huang
Elizabeth Bala
Johannah Brown
Faculty of Engineering and Architecture Directors
Reza Khonsari
Obaid Ullah
Youssef Helmy
Sarah Bailey
Sameer Naumani
Macarena Soncini*
Faculty of Science Director
Nathan Fernandes
Michael Knutson
Lola Faseyi
*Correction: in an earlier version of this story, we forgot to include Nick Katrantzidis, and included Macarena Soneini by mistake. We regret this error.