RSU election results in split-slate executive team

Here is the Ryerson Student’s Union executive committee and board of directors for the 2017-2018 school year:

Executive Committee

President: Susanne Nyaga (Elevate)

Vice-president student life & events: Lauren Emberson (Spark)

Vice-president education: Daniel Lis (Spark)

Vice-president equity: Camryn Harlick (Elevate)

Vice-president operations: Ali Yousaf (Spark)

Faculty of Arts Directors

Claire Davis

Gabby Skwarko

Adam Asmar

Andrew Hight

Faculty of Business Management Directors

Maria Lionti

Kianoush Alizadeh

Shiri Gawrielman

Nick Nguyen

Nick Katrantzidis*

Mathew Catangui

Savreen Gosal

Faculty of Communications and Design Directors

Asia Aoki

Robyn Matuto

Franci Dimtrovska

Serena Kwok

Hollie Olenik

Faculty of Community Services

Chelsea Davenport

Maryan Issa

Ricky Huang

Elizabeth Bala

Johannah Brown

Faculty of Engineering and Architecture Directors

Reza Khonsari

Obaid Ullah

Youssef Helmy

Sarah Bailey

Sameer Naumani

Macarena Soncini*

Faculty of Science Director

Nathan Fernandes

Michael Knutson

Lola Faseyi

*Correction: in an earlier version of this story, we forgot to include Nick Katrantzidis, and included Macarena Soneini by mistake. We regret this error.