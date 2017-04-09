Man falls 30 feet from Loblaws escalator

By The News Team

A man fell 30 feet from an escalator in the Loblaws on Church and Carlton streets on April 29 and sustained a life-threatening head injury.

According to reports, a man fell 30 feet from the rail of an upper-level escalator. Toronto Police are uncertain of the circumstances and are currently investigating.

Witnesses reported that the man appeared to have been drinking, but Toronto Police have not confirmed.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the man was taken to a downtown hospital.

More to come.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the man fell from an escalator in the MAC. In fact, he fell from an escalator in the neighbouring Loblaws. The Eyeopener regrets this error.