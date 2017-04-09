MASS EXODUS 2017: Taea Magnuson recycles old fabrics

By Annie Arnone

Taea Magnuson’s line, Reunion Universe, is made entirely of reused and recycled materials.

“We don’t need anything new,” she says when speaking about the clothing we wear day-to-day.

The women’s wear collection was motivated by consumer’s wasteful, careless tendencies when shopping and Magnuson hopes it will encourage people to reevaluate the industry. What are people buying and why are they buying things new?

“[The line] aims to comment on the disposability of fashion in our current society while exploring people’s attachment or lack thereof to clothing in relation to identity.”

Gallery photos by Izabella Balcerzak