Apps you need this year

By Sylvia Lorico
Here are three apps you’ll need this school year:
Ryerson Mobile
Yes, Ryerson has its own app and it can help with almost anything Ryerson-related.
Users can check out their class schedule, access D2L Brightspace to check for assignments or marks, browse and reserve books at the library or book a room or computer at the SLC, Kerr Hall West, Ted Rogers or the library.
Other features include a campus map, a Ryerson directory which lets users search for staff members and a Ryerson Athletics section which lets users keep track of activities, sports and tournaments at the Ryerson gyms.
Ritual
Don’t want to spend time waiting for your food? You can order ahead at nearby restaurants and avoid the lineups with the Ritual app.
Available on Android and iOS, the app will sort out food options near Ryerson where you can place an order ahead of time. Each restaurant has its own full menu on Ritual. There are over 250 places to choose from.
Once an order is placed, the app tells you how long it will take to be ready and suggests when you should leave to pick it up. You can also redeem points for discounts on food.
Socratic
Have a difficult math question you can’t solve? Struggling with one of the key concepts in a lecture? Socratic is an app that uses AI to recognize and provide answers to questions using a variety of online resources.
Available on Android and iOS, users can take a picture or write out a question on the app. The app will analyze the question and provide step-by-step answers from several different online sources including Google, Yahoo and Khan Academy. The app will also list videos or links on the topic for further clarity.