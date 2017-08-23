Apps you need this year

By Sylvia Lorico

Here are three apps you’ll need this school year:

Ryerson Mobile

Yes, Ryerson has its own app and it can help with almost anything Ryerson-related.

Users can check out their class schedule, access D2L Brightspace to check for assignments or marks, browse and reserve books at the library or book a room or computer at the SLC, Kerr Hall West, Ted Rogers or the library.

Other features include a campus map, a Ryerson directory which lets users search for staff members and a Ryerson Athletics section which lets users keep track of activities, sports and tournaments at the Ryerson gyms.