Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing on Ryerson campus

By Annie Arnone

A man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing that is believed to have occurred on Ryerson campus Thursday evening.

Toronto police taped off the area between the Image Arts Building and Lake Devo around 9 p.m. Police said the man walked into Toronto General Hospital at Elizabeth and Gerrard streets around 9 p.m.

A phone and a pair of sunglasses were seen on the ground.

Earlier in the evening around 7 p.m. police said there was “an altercation” between several women at Gould and Victoria streets where a woman in her 30s received minor cuts from scissors.

Police could not confirm if the two incidents are related.

There is currently no information on suspects.

More to come.