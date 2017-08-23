10 services offered on Ryerson campus

By Nicole Brumley Whether you’re a new student or returning to Rye, you should know about these services offered on campus: 1. Interested in equity services? The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) has seven service centres to create space for students from marginalized backgrounds. These include: The Good Food Centre, the Racialized Students’ Collective, The Centre for Women and Trans People, Rye-ACCESS, RyePRIDE and the Trans Collective. 2. Short on food? The Good Food Centre lessens the impact of food insecurity by providing free non-perishable food and fresh produce to students. You can visit this space located inside the Student Campus Centre. 3. Need learning assistance? There are a range of learning support resources inside the Student Learning Centre (SLC) depending on your needs. These resources include writing support and Academic Accommodation Support for students with disabilities that may affect their learning ability.

4. Need help with your OSAP application, transcript or other important school documents?

Visit the Service Hub located at Podium 59 for one-on-one assistance. 5. Need to retrieve your GO Transit student discount?

Visit the OneCard Office at Jorgenson Hall (JOR) O2 to apply for your student discount on your GO Transit monthly pass and Presto.

6. Need someone to talk to confidentially? The Centre for Student Development and Counselling—located in JOR O7C on the lower ground—offers students a space to discuss their career, educational and personal concerns. 7. Don’t feel safe walking home/need campus security?

Ryerson offers a Walk Safe program that allows you to call security officers to escort you safely to your destination. You can request security by pressing the yellow button on any campus payphone or by calling 979-5040. 8. Need free legal advice? Visit the Free Legal Clinic on the eighth floor of Ted Rogers School of Management to receive free legal advice from the Ryerson Law Research Centre. The clinic is held once a month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.