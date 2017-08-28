App of the week: Biko

By Sylvia Lorico

Earn rewards for biking with the Biko app. Available for Android and iOS, this app allows you to track the amount of kilometres you bike in exchange for “biko” points that can be redeemed for items or discounts.

Users are required to make an account in order to use the app. This app uses your location in order to track your distance travelled.

By pressing the “start activity” button on the bottom of your screen, the app will automatically begin to track your activity on the bike. It will list the average distance, the time spent biking and the number of calories burned throughout the trip. For every one kilometre a user travels on bike, the user will obtain 1 biko point that can be used to claim rewards.

Tapping on the present icon will take you to the rewards section. Rewards are divided into four sections: others, lifestyle, bike shops and food/drink. By clicking on the icon, you can see all the rewards that are offered, as well as the number of bikos needed to obtain them. Rewards change on a weekly basis.

There is also a map section, which displays all the current bike paths in the area as well as the current temperature in the area. You can change the display settings on the app to add filters to your map. These filters are able to alert riders of road delays such as collisions, or places to repair your bike like bike shops. You can also mark your own points of interest while on the route for later use.