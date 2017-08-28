Gould Street and buildings nearby closed for emergency flood repairs

By Jacob Dubé

On the first day of classes in the fall semester, a water main broke on Gould Street, flooding the street and prompting the shutoff of water in surrounding buildings. Welcome back!

A portion of Gould Street is closed for a water main break. Happy first day of school! pic.twitter.com/dpO2Kggsxj — The Eyeopener (@theeyeopener) September 5, 2017

“There is a serious water leakage from a City of Toronto watermain on Gould Street at Bond Street. The City of Toronto has shut off the watermain to do emergency repairs. Further details will be provided once available,” said an email to all employees from Ryerson’s Facilities Management and Development department.

Ryerson has shut off water in all of Kerr Hall, Oakham Lounge and the Student Campus Centre, including the Ram in the Rye, which had an event scheduled that was later cancelled. Students were asked to leave the buildings due to safety measures—with the water off, the fire sprinklers would not be operating, as well as washrooms and emergency eyewash stations. The flood has also caused another grate on Gould Street to emit steam.

New year, new grate emitting large amounts of steam pic.twitter.com/t6x1ZwZuIb — Jacob Dubé (@Ewiththeaccent) September 5, 2017

No information is provided on when the emergency repairs will be completed.