Pro Com prof’s startup raises $10 million

Imagine Instagram if it was exclusively for medical professionals. Replace the feed of chai lattes and celebrity fashion with a stream of wounds and healthcare anomalies that will make your stomach turn.

This is Figure 1 in a nutshell, a medical photo-sharing platform that allows medical professionals to share and discuss cases.

“We like to think that our mission is a bit more grand [than Insta- gram],” said Katie Sullivan, Figure 1’s communications associate.

This June, the startup raised $10 million dollars in funding. According toTechCrunch, Figure 1’s complete funding presently rests at about $23 million.

Co-founded by Ryerson University communications professor and chief executive officer, Gregory Levey, Dr. Joshua Landy and senior software developer Richard Penner as chief technology officer, the platform celebrated its fourth birthday in the summer.

The origin story of Figure 1 takes place in 2012, when Dr. Landy was a visiting scholar at Stanford University.

“He was observing how physicians use smartphones in their day-to-day life,” said Sullivan. “Physicians were using their smartphones in their practice to talk to colleagues and discuss facts of their cases.”