Remembering Rye student Julia Sokolov

Julia Sokolov will be remembered for her outgoing spirit and her lively attitude.

Sokolov, a second-year human resources management and organizational behaviour student, lover of reggae and a car enthusiast, died on Sept. 19, 2017. She was 24.

Sokolov was found in an apartment with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough. She was rushed to a trauma centre and succumbed to her injuries nine days later.

“She was always very carefree and energetic. She talked really fast and she made lots of jokes—she was totally humorous,” said Karina Askarova, a long time friend of Sokolov.