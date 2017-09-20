Ryerson instructor pleads guilty in fraud case

By Annie Arnone

A Ryerson instructor has been ordered to pay back $107,000 following an 18-month jail sentence after defrauding a non-profit organization.

Darlene Edwardes-Evans has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000.

The Eyeopener previously reported that Edwardes-Evans, a faculty member still listed as an instructor at Ryerson’s School of Child and Youth Care, opened a bank account in the name of Big Brothers Big Sisters—a non-profit organization, without informing anyone involved.

Fraudulent documents and forged letters were created by Edwardes-Evans over a period of six-years, and approximately $120,000 was deposited into that account. In 2015, $107,016.94 was put into her personal account.

Fifty-year-old Edwardes-Evans has paid back $107,016.94 and she has made a $19,000 donation to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Peterborough.