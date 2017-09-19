Ryerson lab uses technology to bring hands-on-learning to classrooms

A Ryerson lab is using technology that combines physical and virtual elements by way of augmented reality to bring interactive hands-on learning to the classroom.

The Responsive Ecologies Lab (RE/Lab) at 483 Bay Street studies how technologies can be useful in our lives and promote our ability to learn.

Jason Nolan, associate professor of Early Childhood Studies and director of RE/Lab, thinks schools are putting too much emphasis on passive learning with the use of technology in the classroom.

The lab’s research comes at a time when more and more schools are investing in technology for their students. Programs like Bring Your Own Device in the Peel District School Board encourage parents to send their child to school with tablets and cell phones.

“Now we want to start teaching code in kindergarten,” Nolan said. “Get [students] outside building models in the mud and understand- ing the logical process of something.”

The lack of firsthand experience is not something limited to young children. University students who work in the lab with Nolan say they don’t get the same hands-on opportunities in their lectures and tutorials as they do in the RE/Lab.