Ryerson nursing student makes global impact

Preparing for high school, spending time with friends and avoiding homework are the typical concerns of an eighth-grader. However, for one student, Grade 8 was the year when the roots of what would later become a successful international initiative began to grow.

Andy Tan, a fourth-year nursing student, established the Run 4 Righteousness (R4R) grassroots organization in 2015 to help allocate resources to communities in Uganda affected by social injustices and inequity.

Every year, the organization hosts a run at High Park to fundraise money to address the needs of specific areas, including the Pader District of Northern Uganda.

“It happens too often where, as Canadians, we have a paternalistic view and we impose our power on others but in this case I didn’t want that. I wanted them to tell us what they need so that we can help them out,” said Tan.

The student-led initiative is made up of six other fourth-year nursing students: Jinal Patel, Karen Owusu, Jovana Miholjcic, Rachel Wong, Megan Lin and Niko Francis.

In the first year of the initiative in 2015, forty people participated in their fundraiser. That number nearly doubled last year to nearly 80 people.

The organization surpassed their 2016 goal and raised a total of $2,000. In order to ensure the money raised is being used responsibly, Tan sends the funds to Emmanuel International Canada, a non-profit, evangelical, Christian relief organization that assists local churches in developing countries.

In 2015, they raised enough funds to purchase a projector for the Lagwai Cseed Secondary School in Pader, Uganda.

“At that moment in time, they lacked a resource so that they could share knowledge with a large group of … maybe 50 to 70 students, and all they were using was a board, so it was hard to teach,” said Tan.

With the donation of the projector, teachers at Lagwai Cseed Secondary were able to effectively reach more students in the classroom. The portability of the projector also allowed the public to utilize the equipment in church services and other local institutions outside.