Ryerson offers $80K in funding for AI winners

By Sylvia Lorico

Ryerson University is offering $80,000 in investment funding to encourage the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for consumers of legal services.

The Legal Innovation Zone at Ryerson has partnered with the Ministry of the Attorney General to announce the Ontario AI Legal Challenge. The challenge aims to advance technological solutions in the legal field.

Since the inception of AI technology, there has been some research into how it can be incorporated into fields, such as law. Recently, there has been research done to see if human judges could be replaced with robots.

Six teams of finalists will be awarded working space at the Legal Innovation Zone for four months with access to mentors, advisers and other resources. The finalists will compete for $80,000 in funding.

The Legal Innovation Zone is hosting the initiative alongside the Youth Access to Justice Initiative throughout October and November. They are partnering with the Law Foundation of Ontario and with support from the Ontario Justice Education Network to use technology and law to address the justice needs of youth in Ontario.

Applications for the challenge are due Nov. 10. Finalists will be chosen to pitch to judges the week of Nov. 20.

