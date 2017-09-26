Ryerson will provide space for breastfeeding on campus

Ryerson’s new health building will house rooms dedicated for students who breastfeed by next year.

The Daphne Cockwell Health Sciences Complex is intended to be a multi-use building consisting of classrooms, residential spaces, and according to Ryerson president Mohamed Lachemi, rooms for nursing mothers.

“[The] building will have a dedicated infant nursing room that will be open to all [Ryerson] community members,” he said.

Lachemi added that as of now, while there are quiet rooms located in the Student Learning Centre, Ryerson does not have any rooms intended only for mothers who need this specific accommodation.