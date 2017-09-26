Two equity service centres seeking extra support

A survey was created just before the beginning of this school year to consult the Ryerson community about what kinds of support and services they want to receive. SASSL coordinator Cassandra Myers said 636 students completed the survey.

About 70 per cent of the respondents said they worry about experiencing sexual violence on an often- to-constant basis. Fifty per cent said they have experienced sexual violence or know someone who has and wish they had someone to talk to about it.

After struggling to support itself last school year, the line will have another coordinator starting this month. SASSL is currently in the midst of a rebrand and in the next few weeks a campaign called “It Counts” will be launched.

“I think the line this year is better than ever and I’m going to keep trying to make improvements,” said Myers.

According to the same survey, 84 per cent of students said they have had to choose between paying for healthy food and paying for school and other living essentials and five per cent of students said the quality of nutritious food in their diet was poor to fair.