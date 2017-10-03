An event happened on campus

The Eyersonian recently obtained a press release indicating that an event occurred in June 2016, in the Rogers Communications Centre (RCC).

The event, held by the Ryerson journalism department, in partnership with the Digital Media Zone (DMZ) was called How to Be a Business Journalist, where panellists covered topics like innovative journalism, how to present yourself as an innovative brand, and the emerging importance of hyperlinks in a story.

“It’s all about the clicks,” said Joseph Toeseph, a print journalist. “I like to add as many links on a page as possible—otherwise how will people find the rest of the story online?”

Toeseph also made an “internet correspondent over quality content” joke and admitted that if it really came down to it, he would advise making every word a hyperlink and sacrificing real content for “the greater good.”

Representatives from student-based university publications chimed in, adding that although statistically, polls have determined that readers prefer interesting and attention-grabbing headlines, that they, even more, prefer to use a direct approach: a mundane headline and briefly glossing over any actual news.