App of the Week: Sololearn

By Sylvia Lorico

Learn to code for free with Sololearn. Available on Android and iOS, this app allows users to learn 12 different types of code.

Users are required to make an account in order to use the app.

By tapping on the hat icon, users are taken to the “learn” page where they can select which form of code to learn. There are over 900 topics that range from beginner to intermediate levels. Users learn programming concepts through short interactive texts and follow-up quizzes.

Tapping on the lightning bolt icon will take users to the challenge section. Here users can select the type of code they wish to use. Then, users can select opponents to face off against in coding competitions.

Another option is the “code playground.” This section allows you to edit or change other people’s forms of code, or add your own type of code for the user and others to test out.

There is also a Q&A section within the app. Users can chat with other coders and ask questions about elements of coding. You can add your own thread by hitting the plus tab at the bottom. Any user of the app can chat or reply to your messages.