Editorial: It’s not easy being tall

There are the brand new pants, shredded by an outlying piece of metal on a desk in a second-year lecture. The bruises from rails, rocks and roofs—the former placed too low to see, the latter hung too low for easy clearance.

Bus seats are often unbearable. With barely an inch of legroom on many of the TTC’s ridiculous, spatially efficient vehicles, even sitting is sometimes a struggle.

The fact is, the passive risks of being an unnaturally tall person at this institution, like so many public places around the country, often outweigh the advantages of being able to reach the top shelves.

And let’s talk about top shelves. If you’re going to build a society that challenges the vertically inclined at every turn, at least give us some more outrageously high surfaces where we can put our things. It helps us feel superior. The infrequency with which we are able to flaunt our height while on school property is simply criminal.

Now, we understand that you think our complaints are petty. That in a world full of racism and violence, the plight of the unfortunately enormous should be overlooked, or decide that it is not in fact, really a plight at all.