I’m sort of, kind of vegan

Following a special investigation, The Eyersonian has confirmed that a local Ryerson vegan is no longer actually 100 per cent vegan—adding to the influx of the sort-of-vegan populace on campus.

“Hi, I’m vegan,” Karah Sichel, a third-year journalism student first said when asked what pushed her over the edge. “I like cheese too much. It was also just too much effort to look at ingredients every time I wanted a bag of chips. I’m like, 68 per cent vegan as of right now, though.”

Sichel, rumoured to be part of the notorious “‘90s Crew,” said that while she had a good vegan run of eight months, it ended up being “just a lot.”

The “‘90s crew” is a taboo gang that aims to infiltrate vegan circles and has been rumoured to operate within Gould Street’s sewage system and campus kitchens. Past charges against members include slipping dairy products into vegan-labelled menu items. Some targeted vegans have even said they’ve found pork chops hanging out of their chopped kale power salads.