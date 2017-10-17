New Parkside renovations cost $40 million

Parkside now offers a meal plan with “all-day service”—a program that students were unhappy with following the building’s opening, due to the lack of food available. Gluck said that since the hiring of new staff, the kitchen ensures that the cafeteria is fully stocked.

Building amenities also include virtual yoga and cycling classes in their workout rooms, which are decked out with flat screen monitors and a list of workout routines to choose from.

According to Gluck, Parkside was recently approached by Google, who is exploring the option of converting their study space on the second floor into a branded Google study space.

“It’s something we’d love to happen,” she said. “I think the main thing they would add to that space is more electronic media.”

Initially, the Parkside complex was known as the Best Western Primrose Hotel, occupied by both students and hotel customers.