Rats back on campus

Ryerson University’s campus has seen an influx* (*big word for more) of rats on campus this year than ever before. In fact, there are 30 per cent more rats hanging around than last year. I know this because last year I saw no rats and this year I saw 30 rats. So that’s a 30 per cent increase. That’s how math works, right?

Anyway, The Eyersonian has obtained exclusive video interviews with the three rats who seem to spend most of their time by the trash cans outside the Student Campus Centre. The video details the rats’ daily lives over the course of three hours because it was a little hot out that day and we didn’t feel like filming the rats anymore. Plus, one got really close to me and I screamed.

If you’d like to view the full video, look at https://theeyersonian.com/rats-on-campus-one-touched-my-leg-and-i- screamed-you-guys-it-was-really-scary-please-stop-laughing-!-rats-carry- diseases-!-!-!_fAk3n3wZ