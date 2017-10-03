RCC still dealing with thefts despite new alarm system

By Swikar Oli

A computer monitor was stolen from a classroom in the Ryerson Communications Centre (RCC), according to an incident report filed to security last week.

Aseel Kafil, manager of administration of Ryerson’s school of journalism, said it appeared someone had brought a wire cutter for the most recent monitor heist. A lock on the cabinet under the monitor—which housed a computer tower—reportedly sustained damage, but remained intact.

Kafil said the school is still waiting for security to release a public report regarding the incident. In response to the theft, Kafil said the school will start to lock classroom doors after 5 p.m. The main building doors are locked from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on Sundays, when it’s open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The theft occurred some time between the 1 p.m. class on Thursday, Sept. 14 and the following morning. A staff member who entered the classroom at 10 a.m. made the discovery, and a replacement monitor was brought in for the next class.

The classroom is usually left unlocked overnight for students to study.

In winter 2016, The Eyeopener reported that the RCC implemented stricter security measures, adding an alarm system that sounds when doors are propped open. Following this, a 70-inch TV was stolen from a first floor lab—one of nine thefts reported at the beginning of 2016—and Eyeopener editors managed to remove approximately $3,200 worth of electronics from unlocked labs and classrooms.

Tanya Poppleton, manager of Ryerson’s security and emergency services, said it’s tough to say whether or not the new alarm system at the RCC has been effective.

“Unless we have 100 per cent no reports on theft, then I guess you can assume it is working, but it’s not something I can really say,” she said.

RCC faculty, students and staff can access the building 24-7 with their OneCard. Journalism students can also use their card to enter the Venn, where they can access printers and use computers.

Security keeps logs of this keycard use and camera footage, said Dan Greenwood, director of operations in the Faculty of Communication and Design.

According to Greenwood, if another monitor goes missing, the building will re-evaluate how the equipment is installed, including considering adding stronger safety chains. “A loss of a monitor here and there” may be something departments may have to accept over locking classrooms, Greenwood said. “We try to air on the side of providing the best access for students,” he said. “What good is a locked classroom if nothing’s happening in it?”