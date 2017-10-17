Ryerson Robotics team looking for life on Mars

Day and night you can find them down an easily overlooked staircase, through a crowd of lab coats and hardhats if you look hard enough, in a room in the basement of Kerr Hall North. Here, a team of programmers, engineers, designers, markeers and financiers amalgamate their passions to build something that can surpass the capabilties of NASA’s space technology.

The Ryerson Rams Robotic team (R3) is working to construct a rover which they say can detect signs of life on Mars.

“The competition isn’t about using a pre-existing plan to test our modeling skills, it’s about builing a rover that could be used on Mars right now. It’s a pretty serious project,” said Michel Kiflen, a fourth-year biomedical science student and R3’s science lead.

Kiflen was brought on the team for his background in soil analysis and he says the team is focusing on detecting biological life on Mars in a minimal amount of time.

The team has been working with different technologies to test soil samples for biological life.

“Not only can [the technology] detect life, it can do it in under 20 minutes. I don’t think there’s any- one else in the world that’s been able to do it as nicely as we have. Current protocols take hours or even days and we’ve shortened that into mere minutes,” said Kiflen.

R3 is taking a similar approach to NASA’s current projects by focusing the search for biological life on Mars. Last February, NASA launched its Atacama Rover Astrobiology Drilling Studies (ARADS) in the Atacama Desert in Chile, an area with soil and temperature conditions similar to Mars. The project was designed to test drilling conditions for life-detection on Mars.

Along with life-detection technology, the team will be redesigning the rover to improve its efficiency.

This year’s model will make use of a carbon fiber 3D printer to print some of its more complex parts and features a completely redesigned frame and arm to maximize cost and performance effectiveness. In addition, the Ryerson team will also be implementing a new wireless system and a revised control system.