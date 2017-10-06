Ryerson University criminology professor rides to defeat diabetes

By Jonathan Bradley

Dr. Daniel Alati stepped out of his regular role as a criminology professor at Ryerson University to join the JDRF Revolution Ride to Defeat Diabetes at Yonge and Dundas Square on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The JDRF Revolution Ride is a stationary cycling event that is taking place in cities across Canada. JDRF, a global organization funding Type 1 Diabetes, works to discover, develop, and deliver advances that cure, treat and prevent it. Participants put their physical fitness to the test to help raise money to find a cure.

“Diabetes in particular is a condition that doesn’t get the same amount of attention as ailments such as cancer, but it still touches a huge number of people in the population and can have a major impact on people’s lives,” Alati said.

JDRF reported that 300,000 Canadians live with Type 1 Diabetes. Alati was able to relate to the Revolution Ride on a personal level.

“My mother, aunt, and even some of my students have been diagnosed with diabetes, so it felt like a natural choice for a cause,” he said.

Alati decided to do the Revolution Ride as part of his New Year’s resolution to give back more to his community. So far this year, he has also participated in the Sporting Life 10K to raise funds for children’s cancer, the Terry Fox Run and he will be running in the upcoming Scotiabank Marathon to benefit the Ontario Shores Mental Health Centre.

With sweat profusely dripping down his face, Alati maintained his look of determination.

He had no problem standing up on the bike and pedalling when the instructors screamed at the bikers over the loud, energetic music. He completed the ride with sweat soaked athletic wear and a smile on his face.

The whole experience is meant to mirror a long distance high intensity bike ride.

Alati said he hopes people engage in philanthropy, especially if it supports diabetes research.

“We are generally blessed to live the lives that we do, and we should always keep in mind that there are people in society who are less fortunate and struggle every day with a variety of ailments or life difficulties,” said Alati.

JDRF has funded more than $1.9 billion in Type 1 Diabetes research and has dramatically advanced the scientific work and management of this disease.

Alati has raised $160 for the JDRF Revolution Ride, but he plans on acquiring more donations. To pledge donations, click here.