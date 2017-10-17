Rye’s SRO review committee still not assembled

Ryerson has not yet established a committee to review the School Resource Officer program (SRO) review, according to President Mohamed Lachemi.

In August, the University was asked to review the controversial program, which allows the presence of police officers in Toronto elementary schools. This move was made following a long board meeting held at police headquarters.

“My team made it very clear that as the university is doing this and leading this review and exercise, we want to make sure that we get the expertise of people who can really do this,” said Lachemi. “It’s a kind of a call from us to our faculty and researchers, but we may also have people who can collaborate with us from other universities.”

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders indicated that an interim report must be presented by the school in January, outlining the school’s findings on their research.

According to Lachemi, almost three months later, and with January fast approaching, the school has not yet established whether it will be a certain faculty or group of faculty leaders who will be in charge of the review.

For the purposes of the review, $80,000 has been granted to Ryerson from the Toronto police “special fund.” However, there has been no word on what aspects of the review that money is being used for.