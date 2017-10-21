Second fire near Ryerson campus in two days

By Noushin Ziafati

A house near Ryerson campus was evacuated on Monday afternoon after a fire began in the basement.

Toronto Fire Services responded to the scene of 189 Mutual St. near Gerrard and Jarvis Streets just after 2 p.m. for the one-alarm fire. They said the fire was set to a mattress, but it was quickly extinguished.

Fire marshals received reports of an individual trapped in the building on the third floor, but found them on the main floor instead, and removed them from the premises.

Toronto Paramedic Services responded to the scene as well, but no one was taken to hospital.

Third-year hospitality and tourism student Jen Albotra lives in an apartment building beside the incident and she said fire fighters broke down the fences around the house to get inside.

She said on Saturday night there was a dumpster fire in the same spot around 8:30 p.m.

Const. Rob Reid said a 27-year-old man was arrested a few hours before the 189 Mutual St. fire, but it was in connection to the dumpster fire. He said he has been charged with arson.

“There’s been a series of small fires in the area over the last two weeks but this investigation is still in the early stages so nothing is confirmed yet,” said Reid.

Toronto police’s 51 division is currently investigating if there’s a connection between the other recent small fires in the area.

With files from Alanna Rizza