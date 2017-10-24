Staying alive as a Rohingya Muslim

Rohingyas are discriminated against in everyday life, withdrawn from the official list of native people in Myanmar and denied citizenship. We are restricted from getting post-secondary education, to do business, to marry, to have children and to even own livestock. We are completely prohibited from travelling to other parts of the country, and require a permit from authorities to travel to different villages within the Rakhine state.

After denying their inhumane acts and the killings of Rohingyas, the Myanmar government claimed they will receive Rohingya refugees back from Bangladesh if they can prove they are citizens of Myanmar. Their proof of citizenship is that Rohingyas must be able to speak Burmese fluently and be able to sing the national anthem.

We Rohingyas are a minority with our own language, who have been effectively restricted by the government itself from communication with anyone outside our community for over 40 years, which resulted in having no access to the Burmese language.

There are many other minorities in Myanmar who cannot speak Burmese, but are considered citizens due to having the same religion as the government. It is impossible to go back to Myanmar as there is little chance that they will accept the Rohingya people whom they have tried so hard to erase.

To escape from Myanmar and make it to a country where my family and I were safe and embraced, felt like it required something close to a miracle. Every fortunate event that could happen to a Rohingya girl seemingly happened to me. My parents lived in a different part of the country when the Rohingya killings began to worsen. My mother was a teacher and my father was a mayor.