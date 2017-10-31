The GTA needs more rental units

Most of the GTA will need to add 8,000 new dedicated rental units each year to meet vacancy rates acceptable to tenant advocates, says a report from the Ryerson City Building Institute.

The report, titled “Getting to 8,000: Building a healthier rental market for the Toronto Area” says that building dedicated rental units over condos is key to renters having more power.

According to the report, 76,000 condo units were added in the past decade, compared to 2,400 dedicated rental units.