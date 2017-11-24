Deborah Brown appointed as Ryerson’s new vice-president of administration and operations

By Noushin Ziafati

Ryerson has appointed Deborah Brown as its new vice-president of administration and operations.

Since 2014, Brown has served as the vice-president, corporate services at Mohawk College. In the past, she has worked in senior leadership positions for the provincial government, recently serving as the acting chief administrative officer and assistant deputy minister at Treasury Board Secretariat. She is also a Ryerson graduate.

The vice-president of administration and operations portfolio focuses on people, infrastructure, community safety and security.

Brown will begin serving in the new position as of Jan. 29, 2018, replacing outgoing vice-president, Janice Winton, who will retire on Jan. 26, 2018.

Winton has been in the position since 2014 and has been at Ryerson since 1991, serving in several senior roles including Ryerson’s chief financial officer as well as executive director, financial services.

More to come.