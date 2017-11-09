How to (properly) invest your money

Whether you’re just looking to make money by investing, or hoping to make enough profit for a project or business, investing money is an asset that can help you grow wealth in Canada. But where should you put your money? How much are you hoping to make in the future? Here are some tips and breakdown of how to invest your money successfully.

1. Determine your time horizon

When you decide to invest your money, you need to figure out how long you plan to invest for. Plans can change but the important thing is to have a plan. Estimate whether you will be investing for one year, three years, five years, ten years or longer. A proper time horizon determines where to invest your money. Short-term investors typically put their money in easily accessible accounts like at major banks, while long-term investors will typically invest in the stock market or other areas where the potential for returns are high but are not always easy to sell.

2. Look at your risk tolerance

How much money are you willing to lose on your investment? Unless you’re burying your money in a hole and hoping it will grow, every investment has some associated risks. In the business world, risk is measured by credit ratings. The better the credit rating is, the less risky it is perceived to be. Governments usually have the best credit ratings followed by larger banks, smaller banks, companies and small businesses and individuals. Avoid investing money you can’t afford to lose and consider the worst-case scenario with every investment you make. The riskier the investment, the higher the odds that a worst-case scenario will occur. Also, if you start to invest when you’re younger, your rate of risk will be significantly lower because you have fewer assets.