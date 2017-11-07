Rye’s musicians forced to pick profession over passion

Falzon believes students will come into the program, like they do with other FCAD programs, and be comfortable knowing they can be performers, business-owners, producers or leaders. While he knows that a new program can have faults, he believes Ryerson is well-prepared to build a strong program. “Even with older programs, we implement new curriculums and you see the opportunity for more flexibility–such as more electives, more available courses,” says Falzon. “That’s what we need in creative programs. A strong core, but the flexibility to adapt more readily.”

Karantzidis wishes a program like this existed sooner because it combines his two passions: business and music. He believes that Ryerson is pursuing the music industry correctly. “Ryerson is not trying to be like those performance programs. We’re trying to set people up in an actual business industry, and they see music as a huge opportunity,” says Karantzidis. “What I want from this program is for students to feel empowered to create their own sounds, go out there on their own and be confident in the skills they have.”

The program has been written up but there’s still many aspects of it that are under development. There is currently no launch date, but Falzon hopes the program will be ready within the next three years.

Going into first year, Karantzidis wanted to join a student group that met consistently, because as a commuter, he knew that would be the place to make friends. One Wednesday evening early in the school year, Karantzidis headed towards the Ram in the Rye because a friend told him about an open mic. As he got closer to the pub, he heard the sound of people talking and music playing and he was instantly drawn to the atmosphere. As he began introducing himself, he realized a music community existed at Ryerson. He knew that he would stick with them for the rest of his undergrad, and to this day, he has.