Carpino goal not enough, Ryerson loses tough game versus Brock

By Kintaro Skinner

After dismantling the University of Toronto Varsity Blues on Thursday with a 7-5 victory, the Ryerson Rams looked for a similar result when they took on the Brock Badgers Friday night in the second game of their home double-header at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Rams came out unwavered by their back-to-back as they were all systems go, creating numerous chances and thoroughly outplaying the Badgers in the first period, outshooting Brock 9-3.

After several scoring chances, the Rams were finally able to light the lamp on the power-play when John Carpino gave the team a 1-0 lead midway through the second period.

Just five minutes later, Ryerson took a penalty and Badgers defencemen Dexter Weber was able to get a power-play marker of his own past Rams goalie Taylor Dupuis to even up the game 1-1.

From there, the Badgers took over the game, finishing the second period with more scoring opportunities than the Rams, who had lost the edge they had at the start.

As the Rams continued to run out of gas, Brock continued to pressure in the third period, outshooting Ryerson 9-5. Unfortunately for the Rams, the road team would be able to capitalize on their opportunities, with Brock forward Brandon O’Quinn scoring the game-winning goal from the high slot halfway through the third period.

Ryerson coach Johnny Duco felt his players just didn’t have it Friday night.

“I felt that we were flat and didn’t have much jump in our step and we needed. Some guys needed to step up with a few guys out and injured, and unfortunately guys didn’t step up tonight.” he said post-game.

The Rams fought valiantly to tie up the game and pulled their goalie with 2:10 left in the third, but Brock’s goaltender Clint Windsor stood tall to shut the door in the final seconds. Windsor finished the game with 27 saves and a 2-1 victory.

The loss dropped Ryerson’s record to 13-5-2, while Brock improved to 10-6-3 on the year. Ryerson remains second and Brock sits in fifth in the OUA West, respectively.

Rams captain Alex Basso is confident that his team will bounce back.

“I thought we had our chances it just didn’t go in as easily as it did yesterday (against the Blues); [Clint Windsor] was playing well. We just have to stick with our systems, I think we’ll be ok.” he said.

UP NEXT: The Rams take the ice next on Saturday night against the York Lions at Mattamy Athletic Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.