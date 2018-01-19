The Ear-opener Podcast Episode 1: Sex Toys and Split Slates at the RSU

By Michael D’Alimonte and Eyeopener Staff

In The Eyeopener this week, Alanna Rizza reported someone has been anonymously sending the Ryerson Student’s Union (RSU) packages containing electronics and sex toys. Host Michael D’Alimonte asks Rizza about the mystery and other problems facing the RSU this term. With RSU elections coming up in February, hear about an executive’s resignation, the SAGM that went nowhere, the Canadian Federation of Students and the perils of a split-slate executive.

The Ear-opener podcast airs on CJRU 1280 AM in Toronto.