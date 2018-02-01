Here are your candidates for the RSU 2018 elections

By Jacob Dubé

Once again, Ryerson is about to be covered in posters and Facebook groups will be filled with screenshots as the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections begins again. Student politicians will be campaigning from now until the voting period starts on February 13, 14 and 15. Here are the announced candidates for all RSU positions.

Executives

President:

Ram Ganesh – Unify

Susanne Nyaga – Elevate

Matthew Smith – Rhino Party

Vice-President Education:

Salman Faruqi – Unify

Zena Salem – Elevate

Vice-President Operations:

Savreen Gosal – Unify

Adam Asmar – Elevate

Domenic Marchese – Rhino Party

Vice-President Equity:

Karolina Surowiec – Unify

Camryn Harlick – Elevate

Vice-President Student Life & Events:

Edmund Sofo – Unify

Sophie Lafleur – Elevate

Parul Verma – Rhino Party

Faculty Representatives

Arts (four available positions):

Nicholas Chiong – Unify

Quentin Stuckey – Unify

Andrew Hight – Elevate

Sarah Mohamed – Elevate

Seiji Morrison – Elevate

Shehroz Shabbir – Elevate

Community Services (five available positions):

Hamdi Ahmed

Jacob Circo

Shivangi Gaur – Unify

Mohamed Malek – Unify

Ram Ragupathy – Unify

Khadija Raza – Unify

Chelsea Davenport – Elevate

Cristal Hines – Elevate

Michaela Lavis – Elevate

Winnie Wangui – Elevate

Communication & Design (five available positions):

Jennifer Adler – Unify

Hirra Farooqi – Unify

Slavat Imbar – Unify

Tamar Lyons – Unify

Leah Renaud – Unify

Victoria Anderson-Gardner – Elevate

Samantha Chung – Elevate

Hollie Olenik – Elevate

Laura Papworth – Elevate

Claudia Pawlak – Elevate

Emilija Biga – Rhino Party

Engineering & Architectural Science (four available positions):

Karol Bahnan – Unify

Iyvan Chandran – Unify

Vishaal Venkatesh – Unify

Alessandro Cunsolo – Rhino Party

Daniyal Patricio – Rhino Party

Elyse Stewart – Rhino Party

Science (two available positions):

Sadat Ahmed

Evan Almeida – Unify

Maria Vu – Unify

Mathew Mozaffari – Elevate

Addison Pacheco – Elevate

Ted Rogers School of Management (six available positions):

Kruti Dave – Unify

Niall Hickey – Unify

Ali Mulji – Unify

Ravneet Sohi – Unify

Simi Olatunji – Elevate

Nayrouz Mohamed Aly – Elevate

Graduate Representatives

Deputy Chairperson Finance:

Manikandan Murugappan – Unify

Isuru Weerasekera – Rhino Party