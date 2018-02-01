Here are your candidates for the RSU 2018 elections

By Jacob Dubé
Once again, Ryerson is about to be covered in posters and Facebook groups will be filled with screenshots as the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) elections begins again. Student politicians will be campaigning from now until the voting period starts on February 13, 14 and 15. Here are the announced candidates for all RSU positions.
Executives
President:
Ram Ganesh – Unify
Susanne Nyaga – Elevate
Matthew Smith – Rhino Party
Vice-President Education:
Salman Faruqi – Unify
Zena Salem – Elevate
Vice-President Operations:
Savreen Gosal – Unify
Adam Asmar – Elevate
Domenic Marchese – Rhino Party
Vice-President Equity:
Karolina Surowiec – Unify
Camryn Harlick – Elevate
Vice-President Student Life & Events:
Edmund Sofo – Unify
Sophie Lafleur – Elevate
Parul Verma – Rhino Party
Faculty Representatives
Arts (four available positions):
Nicholas Chiong – Unify
Quentin Stuckey – Unify
Andrew Hight – Elevate
Sarah Mohamed – Elevate
Seiji Morrison – Elevate
Shehroz Shabbir – Elevate
Community Services (five available positions):
Hamdi Ahmed
Jacob Circo
Shivangi Gaur – Unify
Mohamed Malek – Unify
Ram Ragupathy – Unify
Khadija Raza – Unify
Chelsea Davenport – Elevate
Cristal Hines – Elevate
Michaela Lavis – Elevate
Winnie Wangui – Elevate
Communication & Design (five available positions):
Jennifer Adler – Unify
Hirra Farooqi – Unify
Slavat Imbar – Unify
Tamar Lyons – Unify
Leah Renaud – Unify
Victoria Anderson-Gardner – Elevate
Samantha Chung – Elevate
Hollie Olenik – Elevate
Laura Papworth – Elevate
Claudia Pawlak – Elevate
Emilija Biga – Rhino Party
Engineering & Architectural Science (four available positions):
Karol Bahnan – Unify
Iyvan Chandran – Unify
Vishaal Venkatesh – Unify
Alessandro Cunsolo – Rhino Party
Daniyal Patricio – Rhino Party
Elyse Stewart – Rhino Party
Science (two available positions):
Sadat Ahmed
Evan Almeida – Unify
Maria Vu – Unify
Mathew Mozaffari – Elevate
Addison Pacheco – Elevate
Ted Rogers School of Management (six available positions):
Kruti Dave – Unify
Niall Hickey – Unify
Ali Mulji – Unify
Ravneet Sohi – Unify
Simi Olatunji – Elevate
Nayrouz Mohamed Aly – Elevate
Graduate Representatives
Deputy Chairperson Finance:
Manikandan Murugappan – Unify
Isuru Weerasekera – Rhino Party