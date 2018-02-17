Man arrested after car crashes into pole on Ryerson campus

By Alanna Rizza

One man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his car into a pole on Ryerson campus in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Toronto police said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. and the man, who is under the age of 18, was arrested shortly after.

Ryerson student Jay Mehta was walking on campus when he spotted the car at the corner of Bond and Gould streets in front of Balzacs Coffee Roasters. He said he saw a few police officers but he did not witness the arrest.

“I was going to go home after studying [in the] POD building and I saw two cop cars on Gould and Bond and realized that there was broken glass all over the road and a car that has crashed into the pole,” Mehta told The Eyeopener.

Police do not suspect impaired driving as a factor in the collision, said 51 Division Sgt. Robert Bryce.