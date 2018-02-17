Rams fall short offensively, get routed by Western

By Sports Staff

Despite bringing a boatload of momentum to London after a strong win in Game 1, the Ryerson Rams men’s hockey team couldn’t get going in Game 2, taking a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Western Mustangs on Friday night.

With their 2017-18 campaign on the line, the Mustangs came out blazing to start the game and didn’t look back.

The Rams found themselves playing from behind early, with the Mustangs scoring two goals within four minutes in the middle of the first period to give themselves a 2-0 lead after the first.

Western’s chase for a win was also helped by Ryerson’s reckless play, with the road team committing a playoff-high six penalties throughout the contest.

The penalties ended up making things worse for the Rams early in the second period, as the Mustangs used the power play to score goals and drain Ryerson’s energy.

It also didn’t take long for the Mustangs to capitalize on one of the penalties, as forward Trevor Warnaar scored his second of three goals to keep the Rams’ comeback from coming to fruition.

A goal from Rams forward John Carpino got Ryerson on the board late in the third period, but it wasn’t enough, as Western already put the game out of reach.

It was a tough loss for the Rams, who played a relatively strong game just two days prior. Now, they’ll have to look forward to a series-deciding Game 3, where it could be anybody’s game with a berth into the next round on the line.

UP NEXT: The Rams will take on the Western Mustangs in a series-deciding Game 3 on Sunday night at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.